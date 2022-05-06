ISS monitoring, the Covid incidence drops to 559 while the Rt index rises to 0.96

This week’s ISS monitoring records a net decline in incidence from 699 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants to 559, while the Rt index goes from 0.93 to 0.96.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The incidence drops, the RT rises. The monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health this week, presented as every Friday together with the Ministry of Health, records a net decrease in new Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The weekly incidence at the national level, in fact, goes from 699 cases last week to 559 of today’s monitoring. At the same time, however, the Rt index rose slightly, which instead went from 0.93 last week to 0.96 reported today. The range is between 0.85 and 1.07 and, in any case, according to what the ISS reports, it is a substantial stability of the indicator.

In the meantime, the situation is also improving in hospitals, which have always been the clearest image of the progress of the Covid pandemic. At the moment, the pressure on healthcare facilities is much lighter than in the past – with differences between the various Regions – and above all it is decreasing: the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care, nationwide, drops to 3.7 % from 3.8% last week. In the medical area, however, the beds occupied by Covid patients are 14.5% of the total: also in this case the figure is down from 15.6% last week.

As regards the level of risk, however, no Region is classified in the high category anymore. There are three – between Regions and Autonomous Provinces – at a moderate level, while all the others are at low risk. “The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable (12% vs 12% last week) – writes the ISS in today’s monitoring – The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms also remains substantially stable (42% vs 40%), as well as the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (46% vs 47%)“.