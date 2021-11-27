Iss, rate not vaccinated in intensive is 12 times higher – Health

The level of protection from the vaccine against serious Covid disease continues to remain high: in the last month the rate of intensive care in unvaccinated people in Italy is 6.7 per hundred thousand, while in those vaccinated for less than six months it is 0.54 per hundred thousand, that is 12 times lower. The ISS notes this in its extended report on the epidemiological trend that integrates weekly monitoring.

“Six months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness in preventing any symptomatic or asymptomatic diagnosis of COVID-19 drops from 72% to 40% compared to unvaccinated “ but vaccination efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high. For those vaccinated with a complete cycle for less than six months it is equal to 91% compared to the unvaccinated, while it is equal to 81% for those vaccinated with a complete cycle for over six months compared to the unvaccinated, we read in the Extended Report of the ‘Iss which integrates the week monitoring on Covid.

In the last week, an increase in incidence is observed in all age groups and in particular in the population under the age of 12. “In the period 8 – 21 November 2021, 31,365 new cases were reported in this population, of which 153 hospitalized and 3 hospitalized in intensive care”. In the 6-11 year old age group, “starting from the second week of October, there is a greater increase in the incidence compared to the rest of the school-age population, with a surge in the last two weeks”. The ISS notes this in its extended weekly report, published today.