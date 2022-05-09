Iss, season over, 6.5 million cases – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME – The flu season has come to an end. Yesterday, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) published the latest report of the InfluNet epidemiological surveillance system which shows that in the 2021-2022 season, 6,538,900 Italians were put to bed by flu-like syndromes.

“The circulation of influenza viruses during the 2021/2022 season in Italy was, on the whole, more limited than in the pre-Covid-19 seasons. The season was characterized by a delayed start, at the end of February, and a clear predominance of influenza A viruses (99.7%), “the report reads. As for the last week of monitoring, the one between April 25 and May 1, there were just over 167 thousand cases of flu-like registered, with a clear prevalence of pediatric cases: it was 9.03 cases per thousand the incidence in the age group between 0 and 4 years; 3.93 cases per thousand in that 5-14 years; 2.53 per thousand in those 15-64 years and 1.33 cases per thousand in over-65s. (HANDLE).