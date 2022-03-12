Iss, the death rate among unvaccinated is 15 times higher – Health

The standardized death rate for the unvaccinated (96 / 100,000) is 5 times higher than for vaccinated with a full course of less than 120 days (19 / 100,000) and 15 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters (7 / 100,000) . This is highlighted by the extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid.

In the age groups 0-9 and 10-19 years there is the highest incidence rate of Covid cases at 14 days, respectively equal to 1,424 and 1437 per 100,000 inhabitants, while in the 70-79 age group the lowest value is recorded, 471 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is highlighted by the extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,966,901 cases have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system in the population aged 0-19, of which 15,200 hospitalized, 350 hospitalized in intensive care and 50 deaths.