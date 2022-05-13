Iss, the incidence drops to 458 from 559 and Rt stable at 0.96 – Healthcare

The weekly incidence falls nationwide: 458 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (6-12 May) against 559 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (29 April-5 May). In the period April 20-May 3, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.96 (range 0.89-1.01), substantially stable compared to the previous week. This is highlighted by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The transmissibility index Rt based on cases with hospitalization, also detects the weekly monitoring, is below the epidemic threshold and decreasing compared to the previous week: Rt is in fact equal to 0.84 (0.82-0.87 ) on 3/5/2022 against 0.91 (0.88-0.94) on 26/4/2022.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable (13% versus 12% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms also remains substantially stable (43% versus 42%), as well as the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (44% versus 46%).

The employment rate in intensive care fell to 3.4% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of May 12) compared to 3.7% in the previous week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of May 5). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level drops to 12.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 12 May) against 14.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 5 May) in the previous survey. It emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Regions that exceed the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of ordinary wards by Covid patients drop to 10, compared to 12 last week. The highest value is in Umbria. They are: Abruzzo (20.6%); Basilicata (23.2%); Calabria (21.3%); Campania (15.7%); Molise (15.3%); Puglia (17.2%); Sardinia (15.7%); Sicily (18.6%); Umbria (31.6%); Aosta Valley (16.6%). It emerges from the table on decision-making indicators, according to what is learned, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid-19. On the other hand, no Region exceeds the alert threshold of 10% for the employment of intensive care.

As regards the incidence – according to what is indicated in the table on the decision-making indicators that accompanies the weekly monitoring of the Covid of the ISS and the Ministry of Health – the highest value is recorded in Abruzzo with 766.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants; Molise with 621.8 and Umbria with 602.8.