Iss, with a mortality booster 9 times lower than no vax, what changes from May for masks and Green Pass
News and updates on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world today, Saturday 30 April. After two years of pandemic, from tomorrow May 1st the rules currently in force on the Green Pass, masks and vaccines will change. New rules are also arriving for smart working. In yesterday’s bulletin, 58,161 cases and 133 deaths. The positivity rate is 15.4%. Iss, with booster mortality 9 times lower than no vax. A new Omicron sub-variant, number 4, was isolated for the first time in Italy at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza. In China, over 1,400 cases of Covid in 24 hours, 47 deaths in Shanghai.
4-year-old child with Covid in danger of life, emergency military flight from Sassari to Genoa
A C-130J of the 46 ^ Air Brigade stationed in Pisa of the Air Force landed in the middle of the night at the Genoa airport carrying a four-year-old child, positive for Covid and in imminent danger of life due to a severe pathology. The child was hospitalized in the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari. The immediate transfer to the Istituto Giannina Gaslini Pediatric Hospital in Genoa was necessary due to the worsening of his clinical condition. The Prefecture of Sassari requested emergency air transport followed by the take-off order from the Top Situation Room of the Air Squad Command, through the Aerospace Operations Command, to one of the Air Force crews always ready to take-off for this type of intervention. The transport was carried out aboard a C-130J of the 46 ^ Air Brigade of Pisa, suitable for embarking the ambulance in which the child traveled, adequately isolated due to Covid. From Genoa it was then transferred by land to the Gaslini Hospital and the aircraft returned to the base.
Iss, with booster mortality 9 times lower than no vax
The age-standardized mortality rate for the population over 5 years of age – in the period between 4 March and 4 April – for the unvaccinated is about four times higher than for those vaccinated with a full cycle of less than 120 years. days and about nine times higher than those vaccinated with an additional dose / booster: this is what emerges from the data in the weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health.
Covid, Brunetta: “Masks in PA? We refer to a sense of responsibility”
“With the circular I have provided only general indications, because it is up to the individual administrations to issue the necessary operational measures. Certainly there is no obligation to wear a mask, everyone will be responsible. It is also good to say enough to all-encompassing prescriptions. sense of responsibility shown by all Italians “. Renato Brunetta, Minister for Public Administration, said this to the microphones of the GR1 on Rai Radio Uno
Report Iss, a slight increase in asymptomatic cases in the initial phase
“There is a slight increase in the percentage of Covid cases reported with an asymptomatic initial clinical status”, which stands at “72% compared to 70% in the previous week”. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss). From the beginning of the epidemic to April 27 “there were 16,205,233 cases, of which 160,739 died, the cases diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system COVID-19”. In general, “over the last week the number of reported cases is stable, the number of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions is decreasing, while the number of deaths is slightly increasing”.
New Covid rules from May 1st, what changes for indoor masks, Green Pass and vaccines
From tomorrow, May 1st, the rules currently in force on the Green Pass, masks and vaccines will change. This is foreseen by the latest Covid decree of 24 March, supplemented by the ordinance signed on 28 April by Minister Speranza for the extension of the use of masks in some indoor places: what changes for indoor masks, green passes and vaccines.
Covid China, Beijing announces tightening restrictions
Beijing authorities have announced the entry into force of new restrictions, including the obligation to test to access numerous public spaces, to contain the growing infections from Covid-19. The announcement comes on the first day of the long weekend of Labor Day, an opportunity that the Chinese often take to travel. The worst case outbreak since early 2020 is forcing many to stay home this year. With Omicron, the Chinese authorities have strengthened their zero Covid policy, carrying out massive screening and confinement as soon as the first cases appear. These stringent measures have led to a slowdown in the country’s economy and growing frustration among the
population. Beijing announced today that after the five public holidays have elapsed, access to public spaces will be further restricted. From May 5, a negative Covid test carried out in the last week will be mandatory to enter “many public places and to take public transport”. For activities such as sporting events and group travel, participants will then need to submit a negative Covid test from the past 48 hours, along with proof that they have been fully vaccinated.
Covid vaccine, 136,803,908 administrations, 84.5 percent of the population with the third dose
136,803,908 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 96.4 percent of those delivered, equal to 141,900,542, of which 95,340,720 by Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,446,743 by Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,093 from Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,465 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,600,758 equal to 90.01 per cent of the over 12 population. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the structure Commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 06:17 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months is equal to 1,877,463, 3.48 per cent of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of 6 months without any administration. Then, 39,334,589 additional / booster doses were administered, 82.48 percent of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months.
News and updates on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world today, Saturday 30 April. In yesterday’s bulletin, 58,161 cases and 133 deaths. The positivity rate is 15.4%. The detail region by region:
Lombardy: +7.631
Veneto: +6.121
Campania: +6.662
Emilia Romagna: +5.379
Lazio: +5.595
Piedmont: +3.402
Tuscany: +3.639
Sicily: +3.462
Puglia: +4.223
Liguria: +1.334
Brands: +1.735
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +942
Abruzzo: + 2.160
Calabria: +1.834
Umbria: +1.142
PA Bolzano: +358
Sardinia: +1.686
PA Trento: +439
Basilicata: +638
Molise: +408
Aosta Valley: +82
After two years of pandemic, from tomorrow May 1st the rules currently in force on the Green Pass, masks and vaccines will change. New rules are also arriving for smart working. A new sub-variant of Omicron, number 4, was isolated for the first time in Italy at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza.