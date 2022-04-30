Iss, with a mortality booster 9 times lower than no vax, what changes from May for masks and Green Pass

Beijing authorities have announced the entry into force of new restrictions, including the obligation to test to access numerous public spaces, to contain the growing infections from Covid-19. The announcement comes on the first day of the long weekend of Labor Day, an opportunity that the Chinese often take to travel. The worst case outbreak since early 2020 is forcing many to stay home this year. With Omicron, the Chinese authorities have strengthened their zero Covid policy, carrying out massive screening and confinement as soon as the first cases appear. These stringent measures have led to a slowdown in the country’s economy and growing frustration among the

population. Beijing announced today that after the five public holidays have elapsed, access to public spaces will be further restricted. From May 5, a negative Covid test carried out in the last week will be mandatory to enter “many public places and to take public transport”. For activities such as sporting events and group travel, participants will then need to submit a negative Covid test from the past 48 hours, along with proof that they have been fully vaccinated.