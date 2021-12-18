Iss, within 5 months vaccine protection at 92.7%, then at 82.6% – Health

The effectiveness of the vaccine against Covid-19 severe disease in those vaccinated for less than 5 months, or 150 days, “is 92.7%, and drops to 82.6% in those vaccinated for more than 150 days”. Furthermore, “the effectiveness in preventing diagnosis and severe disease rises to 75.5% and 93.4% in vaccinated with additional dose”. This is highlighted by the Extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), which integrates the weekly monitoring on Covid.

“Today we will exceed 105 million doses of vaccine administered and this can happen because in our country there is a large national health service, which is unfortunately often lacking in many areas of the world”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, speaking at the presentation of the 2021 edition of Il Corriere della salute migranti.

Donating vaccines to developing countries “is fundamental: Italy has 50 million doses donated and donation commitments and we will go up again in the coming weeks. But donating is not enough: we stronger countries must help the weaker ones also to organize the campaigns; we must transfer the organization of the campaign, the training of human resources, the logistical-organizational network. This is a great theme and the real challenge of the international community “.

The Omicron variant is “a new pitfall. In Italy the numbers are still limited but in these hours the Ministry of Health has decided that a new flash survey will be carried out on Monday, or a new verification of the prevalence of the different variants in the country because it is essential to understand how much Omicron is growing and at what pace with respect to the epidemiological trend “. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, speaking at the presentation of the 2021 edition of Il Corriere della salute migranti.