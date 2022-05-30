Issa López will direct Jodie Foster in the new season

Though True Detective came to an end in 2019, fans of the series have not stopped asking for a new season. Fortunately, HBO listened to the pleas and gave the green light to new episodes. As if that were not enough, we now know that there will be a lot of Mexican talent behind the cameras of True detective 4. Issa Lopez (come back) will direct the next installment in this acclaimed series.

Since its premiere in 2014, True Detective he managed to win over the audience with strong and emotional stories. Of course, she was also helped by the impressive cast that she had in each season, where names like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McAdams, Alexandra Daddario, Colin Farrell and Mahershala Ali, among many others, stood out.

As the new season does not want to be left behind, we now know that the winner of the Oscar, Jodie Foster (The silence of innocent), will be the protagonist and one of the executive producers. Her character will be Detective Liz Danvers. Although Foster has a great career and is recognized as one of the best actresses of her generation, the news is surprising because she will be her first leading role on television since 1975.

Another aspect that draws attention is that it will be the first season that does not have the direction of Nic Pizzolatto, who also created the series. On this occasion he will hand over the baton to Issa López. In recent years, the director has received a great reception in Hollywood, especially for her work in come back. The acclaimed film earned him multiple nominations at international festivals. It was even recognized by important figures in the industry such as Guillermo del Toro and Stephen King.

López will work hand in hand with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight). He will executive produce alongside Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Cary Joji Fukunaga (no time to die), among others.

what will it be about True Detective 4?

The new season will follow detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Narro. Together they will seek to solve the case of six men who operate a research station and disappear without a trace on a long winter night. The detective couple will have to face the darkness that surrounds the mystery and the truths that lie buried in the eternal ice.

There is no information yet on the start of filming or a possible release date. But if we know something, it is that in True Detective 4 there will be talent everywhere.