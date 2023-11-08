Issa Rae wants to unite Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj

On Monday (November 6), Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton sat down with “ET” to talk about their hit series, “Rap Sh!t” and its new season, which premieres this Thursday (November 9) on Max will be on.

“It’s really exciting and it’s encouraging because we always talk about it over and over again, you know? So, it’s sometimes surprising when people say, ‘I love that show!’ And I say, ‘Oh my God, do you do that?'” Singleton said. “Because I know we’ve cried over it and we’ve, like, fought over it, we’ve bled over it, you know what I mean? And so connecting with people, it feels great. “It makes it feel meaningful.”

Rai then went on to reveal what fans can expect from the second half of the show, which will see the lead characters reach the next level in their music careers. “The first season, they were dipping their toes in, they were ambitious. And this season, they’re totally into it, and they really jumped into it really quickly and did a lot to get there,” the “Insecure” star explained. “I think they’re asking, ‘Did we jump into this too fast? Are we fully prepared? Is this who we want to be? Is this how we want to be presented? Is this how we want to make our debut? Want?”

Before the interview ended, “ET” reporter Denny Directo asked about a possible cameo for a future season. “There’s a list. We want (Megan Thee Stallion), we want (Cardi B), (Nicki Minaj) would be a nice little tie-around. If we can, we can unite them,” Rai expressed. “Maybe in season three, we can unite the fans.” Previous appearances have included Guapadad 4000, Timbaland, Brent Faiyaz and Tobe Ngiwe.

“Rap Sh!t” stars Aida Osman and Kamilian as Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, respectively, two Miami rappers who have formed a group together. As Rai previously revealed, the plot was inspired by City Girls.