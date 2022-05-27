Issa Vegas covers beauty with only lines, ready to turn | instagram

The beautiful Argentine model Issa Vegas knows how to raise the temperature of social networks, because through her Instagram account she posted a quite daring photo session where she can be seen riding an ostentatious purple car and in an outfit that left her followers asking plus.

Now, the fitness blogger is on a trip to the state of California where she has made her loyal followers part of her adventures, starting in Beverly Hills and then continuing with Los Angeles County and yesterday she was in the city of Malibu, has shared stories, photos and has made known how his experience has been within the United States.

He has even revealed some recommendations, because when he was in Beverly Hills, he gave them a wide recommendation about a rental car agency while coquettishly modeling with him, very much in the style issa vegasbecause flirtation and beauty are synonymous with her name, which is why she likes to pamper her fans by sharing photos where she shows off with outfits so small that they leave very little to the imagination due to the scarcity of fabric.

On this occasion, the beautiful 26-year-old model posed mounted on the iconic purple Lamborghini that she had already shown in previous publications, sitting and leaning against the door of the driver’s seat, with her back turned, leaving the beauty that was in front of the camera. appreciated by his followers.

Since her beauty was covered only by a flirtatious set of lines, where instead of covering her attributes were adorned and with which she could show off her perfect silhouette leaving on the edge of her seat as if breathless more than one of her most 9 million fans who follow her on her Instagram account.

Quickly filling the publication with love from her male audience stating that her profile was the best of all they had seen, because the beautiful model is not afraid to deny that her perfect silhouette is due to the hard training she does to be able to see herself that way , has even shared comparisons of a before and after his fitness life began.

