Issa Vegas from trasparencies gives a look inside

“Increasingly beautiful” is how they called the beautiful Argentine model Issa Vegas who poses from behind in a flirtatious dress that revealed her interior in such a flirtatious way that her fans were left with their mouths open.

Well, she always knows how to pose from her best angles and with clothes that cover very little, turning on social networks every time she decides to share a publication, since her charms and beauty are the main theme in each of her posts. So this time she was no exception, in a flirtatious and revealing black dress made of a transparent fabric that gave a daring view of the interior.

Her followers could not resist the desire to go running to the comments section to highlight and praise her charms, since her more than 9 million fans who follow her on her Instagram account decide to give a lot of love to all her publications in where he always poses in such a daring way that he leaves very little to the imagination.

From the iconic city of Los Angeles, California, from a beautiful spot wearing a daringly flirtatious outfit, because in a dress that revealed her charms, this beautiful garment had a brilliant style because despite being black it had some sparkles that made her stand out. beautiful 26 year old model.

With a peculiar turtle neck and long sleeves on one arm, however, on the other arm there was nothing, covering part of her torso with a thin transparent fabric, with a pronounced opening in the stomach, showing off her solid and perfect abdomen that is result of the hard work you do every day thanks to physical activity.

Issa Vegas from trasparencies gives a look inside, photo: instagram

Connected by a joint at one of her hips, the bottom part covered by the same fabric as the dress and posing from behind issa vegas Giving away a view that her followers will never be able to forget, making them dream of her at night, since her enormous charms from behind stole all eyes when parading with such a daring garment.

BY CLICKING HERE you can see the coquettish dress of issa vegas.

Studying a degree in Secondary Education in the Spanish Area at the age of 21, venturing into the world of writing by entering Show News last March of this year, working on the writing of media notes for the shows with the purpose to entertain, at the same time as to inform the readers who follow the page. He is a lover of music and cinema, so writing about it is entertaining. Aiming to graduate to acquire a major in literature

