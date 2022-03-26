Issa Vegas overshadows Yanet García and shows off her round peach covered in oil

The Queen of Twerking in Argentina and recognized fitness influencer in Latin America, Issa Vegas, She peppered her social networks with a hot publication in which she showed off her round and firm “peach”, the product of hours of strenuous exercise routines that she exhibits on her official account.

The pampera model did not cut herself and showed off her spectacular figure in a tiny two-piece swimsuit in pastel pink, completely covered by a thick layer of oil with which she made her charms shine even more due to the impact of the sun’s rays.

In the video, Issa showed that his great physical change is not the product of a miracle, since he gave a taste of his exercise routines by performing a series of pull-ups outdoors.

“When you’re working and you didn’t have the time to train,” he posted.

WHO IS ISSA VEGAS?

Vegas was born in Argentina in December 1996 and is considered one of the most famous fitness bloggers in her country.

Issa is an expert in exercise routines and physical conditioning, gaining fame for her spicy photos where she has shown her evolution through years of hard training.

The South American is a lover of fitness and crossfit, a discipline from which she also shares some routines and tips on this social network, where she also makes suggestions and promotes food supplements.

Vegas became more famous a few months ago due to the publication of several Twerking ‘tutorial’ videos, where the Argentine teaches how to shine on the dance floor and exude passion with the most heated steps, leaving her fans with the temperature for the Heavens.

He currently has more than 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

