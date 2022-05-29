Issa Vegas showed off her little treasure with a hot postcard

The beautiful model and influencer from Argentina, Issa Vegas showed off her charming curves, making her followers fall in love with her incredible little treasure with her most recent postcard where she captivated locals and strangers alike with her incomparable beauty.

Through her official Instagram account, Issa Vegas shared a postcard where she made her fans sweat with her hot attributes, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments.

“You are not a little baby” shared the beautiful influencer from Argentina.

Vegas was born in Argentina in December 1996 and is considered one of the most famous fitness bloggers in the South American country.

Issa is an expert in exercise routines and physical conditioning and has gained fame for her racy photos showing her evolution through years of hard work.