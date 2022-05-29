Entertainment

Issa Vegas showed off her little treasure with a hot postcard

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

The beautiful model and influencer from Argentina, Issa Vegas showed off her charming curves, making her followers fall in love with her incredible little treasure with her most recent postcard where she captivated locals and strangers alike with her incomparable beauty.

Through her official Instagram account, Issa Vegas shared a postcard where she made her fans sweat with her hot attributes, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments.

Also read: Jimena Sánchez shows off heart-stopping curves in a daring swimsuit (Photo)

“You are not a little baby” shared the beautiful influencer from Argentina.

Vegas was born in Argentina in December 1996 and is considered one of the most famous fitness bloggers in the South American country.

Issa is an expert in exercise routines and physical conditioning and has gained fame for her racy photos showing her evolution through years of hard work.

Follow us on

Daniel Castaños, Bachelor of Communication Sciences, graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, with experience in sports radio and television, was an intern at TV Azteca in Mexico City, loves, lives and breathes soccer, a faithful follower of Chivas Stripes from Guadalajara and Real Madrid, always objective and eager to improve. He is currently the editor of the Soy Fútbol page.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

one of the protagonists left the series and will not participate in the fifth season

3 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker publish daring photo session of their wedding in Italy

12 mins ago

Natasha Liu Bordizzo to play Star Wars’ Sabine Wren in Ahsoka

14 mins ago

The 30 thousand dollars of Luis Fonsi that shine in his garage

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button