Issabela Camil’s mother sends a message to Luis Miguel after his estrangement

Luis Miguel had a relationship with the actress Issabela Camil during the 1980s, which began when the singer maintained a close friendship with his family, led by businessman Jaime Camil Garza and his wife Tony Starr.

After over 30 years of this relationship, recently, Jaime Camil’s widow She spoke to various media outlets, who questioned her about whether Luis Miguel would have given him condolences for the loss of her husband almost a year ago.

To the, Tony Starr He denied that the singer had communicated after the death and pointed out: “I have not talked with himbut I hope that when he frees up, I hope that we meet to talk about the years we’ve spent together “.

What does Issabela Camil’s mother think about Luis Miguel?

However, Issabela Camil’s mother assured that there is no type of grudge against “El Sol de México”as he stated: “Life is what it is, you can’t blame it, you can’t judgeeveryone does what is right for them, and you have to let it flow, if not spend all your time in negativity “.

In the same interrogation, Tony Stark spoke about his opinion of the interpretation of Jaime Camil as Vicente Fernandez in the bioseries of the late singer to which he mentioned: “How difficult! What a role he is playing! It impresses me!” he said.