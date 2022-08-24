Issste has distributed 68 teams in 20 medicine units and clinics

Through the central warehouse, the State Workers Social Security and Services Institute (Issste) has distributed 68 kits in 20 family medicine units and clinics in 10 states, as part of the national strategy to equip and strengthen the first level of attention, informed the general director, Pedro Zenteno Santaella.

He pointed out that, with this equipment and those that are distributed directly in the state representative offices and medical units, there are 2,520 devices delivered so far this year in 16 entities, out of a total of 31,960 acquired with the support of the Regulatory Directorate of Administration and Finance, which are assigned in coordination with the Regulatory Directorate of Health, to attend to the instruction of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to rescue the institute.

Pedro Zenteno reported that a few days ago a batch of mattresses, sphygmomanometers, diagnostic kits and office furniture arrived at the Family Medicine Clinics of San Luis Potosí. “We work to provide the medical and nursing staff with the necessary tools to provide dignified and quality care to the beneficiaries; because transforming the Issste is giving it back its resolving capacity”.

He added that it is a response to the needs detected directly in the supervision tours that have been carried out to 162 first-level medical units in 16 entities, many of them expressed by workers and patients.

The deputy director of the central warehouse, Fernando Óscar García Chávez, specified that the 68 teams were received in 20 clinics in Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla and Quintana Roo.

These are eight ultrasonographs, 18 basic diagnostic kits, four hospital diagnostic kits, a self-generated steam sterilizer for dental and maxillofacial instruments, three vital signs monitors for patient transfer, three intermediate vital signs monitors with a capnography module for measure carbon dioxide index in respiratory cycle and 22 portable aneroid sphygmomanometers.

In addition, two emergency surgical lamps, a digital baby scale, Swedish bars, parallel bars, a TENS stimulator for physical therapy, a microscope for bright field routine of great use in clinical analysis laboratories and two electrosurgery units.

In addition to deliveries from the central warehouse, those made by other routes directly to first-level units in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Yucatán are added.

The rest of the items and furniture delivered mainly consist of dressing carts, refrigerators and thermoses for vaccines, digital baby scales, basic diagnostic kits, self-generated sterilizers for dental and maxillofacial instruments, ultrasonographs, rotating metal benches and high stools.

Finally, Pedro Zenteno specified that the strategy of equipment at the first level of care seeks to gradually reverse the policy of privatization and subrogation in a large part of the services that prevailed for decades in previous six-year terms, which led to the expiration of own equipment due to age and lack of maintenance.