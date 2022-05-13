Issue monitoring, Rt stable at 0.96, incidence drops to 458
In yesterday's bulletin 39,317 new Covid infections and 130 victims. The positivity rate is 14.6%. ISS monitoring: Rt stable at 0.96, incidence drops to 458. Covid vaccines, the Gimbe report: "Dangerous waiting for the autumn for the fourth dose". In Europe, the mask will no longer be mandatory on the plane from 16 May. In North Korea, lockdown was announced after the first case of Covid-19. WHO reports that two million deaths have been exceeded in Europe. New EU map of Covid risk: Italy still in dark red, test collapse in Eastern Europe.
Covid, Viola: “Current vaccines work against variants”
“The vaccines we are using are working. And they also work against the variants that are circulating “. This was stated by Antonella Viola, immunologist and professor of general pathology at the University of Padua, guest of “Buongiorno” on Sky TG24. “The fourth dose, now there are studies, gives a great advantage in terms of protection because it stimulates both the production of antibodies, and the T-cells, the cellular immune response. So it protects more: elderly people must not postpone and have to vaccinate now with what we have ”, continued the expert.
Covid Veneto, today 3614 cases and 14 deaths
There are 3,614 new positives recorded in Veneto in the last 24 hours, leading to 52,268 people who are currently in quarantine / isolation. 14 victims, for a total of 14577 since the beginning of the pandemic. In hospitals, 467 Covid patients are hospitalized in normal wards (-15) and 26 in intensive care (+2).
Covid Tuscany, today 1,674 positive cases
There are 1,674 new positive cases of Covid in the 24 hours in Tuscany on 11,081 tests of which 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.11% (63.5% on first diagnoses). This was announced by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani on social media. Compared to yesterday, the number of cases is lower (2,357), the number of tests carried out is also lower (there were 15,383) and the positivity rate (it was 15.32%).
No high-risk regions, three at moderate risk
No Autonomous Region / Province is classified as high risk. Three regions are classified at moderate risk, including two for multiple resilience alerts. The rest are classified as low risk. This is what emerges from the monitoring data of the ISS Control Room. Thirteen Regions / Autonomous Provinces – adds the ISS – report at least a single resilience alert. Two Regions report multiple resilience alerts.
Covid, ISS monitoring: Rt stable at 0.96, incidence drops to 458
According to the latest weekly monitoring of the ISS control room on the Covid emergency in Italy, in the period 20 – 3 May 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.96 (range 0.89-1 01), substantially stable compared to the previous week. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is below the epidemic threshold and down compared to the previous week: Rt = 0.84 (0.82-0.87) at 3/5/2022 vs Rt = 0 , 91 (0.88-0.94) as of 04/26/2022. The incidence drops to 458.
North Korea, Seoul offers to send Covid vaccines
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has offered to send vaccines against Covid-19 to North Korea in the aftermath of the announcement of the country’s first outbreak in more than two years of the pandemic. “President Yoon Suk-yeol has plans to provide vaccines and other medical supplies,” spokesman Kang In-sun said in a statement, assuring that “discussions will be held with the North Korean side on the details.” Pyongyang, on the other hand, said today that six people have died (including the Omicron variant) after a fever has spread “explosively” in the country, affecting 350,000 people since the end of April.
Covid vaccine, Italian update: 137,248,456 doses administered
There are 137,248,456 doses of the anti Covid vaccine administered in Italy so far, that is 96.7% of the available. In detail, 95,30,748 from Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,443,528 from Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria, 6,726,093 from Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,470 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The data is from the specific report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.16 today.
Covid North Korea, 187,000 people with fever isolated
More than 187,000 people with fever are “isolated and treated” in North Korea. This was announced by the official news agency KCNA, the day after the revelation of the first official case of coronavirus in the country. “Currently, up to 187,800 people are isolated and treated,” the official news agency said, adding that six people with fever symptoms have died, including one who tested positive for the Omicron variant. “A fever whose cause has not been identified has spread explosively across the country since the end of April,” KCNA added.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, 13 May
Today’s latest news and updates on Covid-19. In yesterday’s bulletin 39,317 new Covid infections and 130 victims. The positivity rate is 14.6%. The detail region by region:
Lombardy: +6.092
Veneto: +3.932
Campania: +4.733
Emilia Romagna: +3.578
Lazio: +3.829
Piedmont: +1.612
Tuscany: +2.357
Sicily: +980
Puglia: +2.880
Liguria: +987
Brands: +1.317
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +798
Abruzzo: +1.483
Calabria: +1.212
Umbria: +828
PA Bolzano: +346
Sardinia: +1.272
PA Trento: +326
Basilicata: +400
Molise: +283
Aosta Valley: +72
