Issue monitoring, Rt stable at 0.96, incidence drops to 458

Today’s latest news and updates on Covid-19. In yesterday’s bulletin 39,317 new Covid infections and 130 victims. The positivity rate is 14.6%. The detail region by region:

Lombardy: +6.092

Veneto: +3.932

Campania: +4.733

Emilia Romagna: +3.578

Lazio: +3.829

Piedmont: +1.612

Tuscany: +2.357

Sicily: +980

Puglia: +2.880

Liguria: +987

Brands: +1.317

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +798

Abruzzo: +1.483

Calabria: +1.212

Umbria: +828

PA Bolzano: +346

Sardinia: +1.272

PA Trento: +326

Basilicata: +400

Molise: +283

Aosta Valley: +72

Covid vaccines, the Gimbe report: “Dangerous to wait for the autumn for the fourth dose”. In Europe, the mask will no longer be mandatory on the plane from 16 May. In North Korea, lockdown was announced after the first case of Covid-19.