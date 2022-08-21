issued a warning to President Petr

Álvaro Córdoba Ruiz, brother of Senator Piedad Córdoba, could spend the next few years in an orange uniform in the United States, if President Gustavo Petro signs the process for his shipment to that country, after the Supreme Court of Justice in Colombia endorsed his extradition.

Taking into account the above, the former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt spoke through her Twitter account. She said that it will undoubtedly be a “litmus test” for President Gustavo Petro, who will have to sign the extradition request.

“The decision that @petrogustavo will take after the endorsement of the Supreme Court of Justice for the extradition of Álvaro Córdoba, brother of Piedad Córdoba for drug trafficking, will lay bare whether this government is for the people or for the bandits”, Betancourt promptly indicated through the aforementioned social network.

In the document of more than 43 pages, with which the magistrates of the Criminal Chamber support the reasons for giving the “green light” to the extradition of the congresswoman’s brother, A scandalous fact appears.

The Supreme Court of Justice says that Córdoba would have been informed about the fact that former members of the FARC dissidents provided protection from drug shipments abroad through the use of short and long-range firearms, which the group had at the time. fringe of the law.

“It refers in said documentation that this military weaponry was in a camp of the aforementioned organization located in Popayán (Cauca)”, reads the decision. As this event occurred in Colombia, the Court revoked that charge for extradition, that is, the charge of carrying weapons or machine guns, but makes it clear that it will have to be investigated in Colombia.

The Court document indicates that Mathew S. Passmore, Special Agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), stated that there was a meeting on or about December 17, 2021, in response to a question about security.

His testimony indicates that Córdoba Ruiz “declared that, in the Farc camp, where a commander was, there were at least 300 men armed to the teeth, including with guns to shoot down objects (an apparent reference to surface-to-air missiles).”

And the Court adds: “Córdoba Ruiz explained that the FARC camp was in Popayán, Colombia, and offered to arrange for two people (not mentioned in the document) to travel there to meet with the commander to discuss the amount , prices and logistics. And that the FARC had roads and trucks that could be used to transport cocaine, as well as resources in Mexico.”

WEEK It has also been revealing the file on Córdoba Ruiz, according to which he would be in charge of obtaining the drug from the head of the FARC dissidents in southern Colombia, Miguel Botache Santillana, alias Gentil Duarte, with whom he had established contacts since over a year ago. He would have attended meetings to agree on business in Bogotá and Medellín.

And it is well known that, as soon as the purchase of cocaine through Córdoba was agreed upon, the FARC dissidents promised to take the merchandise to the Pacific. in three key points: Tumaco (Nariño), Cauca and Buenaventura (Valle).