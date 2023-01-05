Issues INAI recommendations on online gaming

Smart toys use Internet connectivity to offer more immersive and interactive experiences; however, they can record data on the girls and boys who use them, to covertly send them to third parties, warns the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

In this season, it is common for girls, boys and adolescents to receive as a gift, buy, or access online video games, applications or toys connected to the Internet, in which personal data is requested for their service or operation.

Without proper adult supervision, children and adolescents can create profiles with data collected during online gaming, such as age, likes, interests, location, and photos, putting them at risk of interacting with strangers anywhere. part of the world, who under deception can obtain information that compromises their security and even their integrity.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: INAI promotes inclusion of older adults for the use of technology

Gaming sites are hotbeds for attackers looking for victims. Many sites use instant messages or email so that players can communicate, but within these chat systems there can be danger, because disguised as game administrators, people often spread malicious programs or share the password of the users, threatening them with blocks or banners.

Therefore, to prevent risks to children and adolescents, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) makes the following recommendations:

one. Before buying or giving away any toy that connects to the Internet, it is convenient to review the information and opinions regarding said device or program.

2. read the policy privacy policy before using it.

3. Identify what personal data will be usedwhat use they will be given and know if they will be shared with third parties.

Four. Verify the form in which it is requested and consent is provided for the use of personal data on the devices.

5. Review security measures of the device or toy to protect the personal data that is used, for example, the encryption of information, mechanisms for parental supervision, and/or secure connections for the exchange of information.

6. Identify if the device or toy connects with some application; if so, verify how the connection and the data exchanged during its use are made and protected.

7. protect identitythat is, use a nickname and never put the real name or address.

8. Use strong passwords, that are complicated and unique to each site. If user data is compromised on a gaming site, attackers will not be able to access personal information.

9. avoid clicking on any links or attachments sent by strangers, as they could be malicious. Chat should be limited to close friends only.

10. Use only sites and channels video game discussion officials.

eleven. To update frequently the antivirus on any device.

12. Identify the person responsible before whom the ARCO rights (Access, Rectification, Cancellation and Opposition) of the personal data provided can be exercised.

13. turn off the toy when not in use to prevent it from continuing to collect data.

fdm