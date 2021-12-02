Istat: + 35,000 employed in October, + 390,000 per year – Economy

In October 2021, the employed were 22 million 985 thousand with an increase of 35 thousand units on September and of 390 thousand units on October 2020. Istat notes this, underlining that the growth in employment per month concerns only men (+ 36 thousand). Even on a trend basis, growth mainly concerns men with 271,000 more employees (+ 118,000 women). On a trend basis, growth mainly concerns men with 271,000 more employees (+ 118,000 women). The employment rate is 58.6%. Compared to January 2021, the increase exceeds 600 thousand employed and is due exclusively to the resumption of employment. Compared to the pre-pandemic levels (February 2020), the number of employees is almost 200 thousand lower.

The employment rate is 58.6%.

Compared to January 2021, the increase exceeds 600 thousand employed and is due exclusively to the resumption of employment. Compared to the pre-pandemic levels (February 2020), the number of employees is almost 200 thousand lower. The unemployment rate in October rose by 0.2 points over the month, settling at 9.4%. Compared to October 2020, it drops by 0.6 points

The decline in self-employed workers also continues: in October there were 4 million 920 thousand with a decrease of 9 thousand units on September and of 132 thousand units on October 2020. In January 2020, before the pandemic, the independents were 5 million 267 thousand, therefore over 270 thousand more than in October 2021 while before the economic crisis of 2008, as of October 2007, they were one million more (5.9 million).

In October 2021, compared to the previous month, both the employed and the unemployed grew while the inactive decreased. In two months there is an increase of 140 thousand employees. The increase in employment, which affected only men on a cyclical basis, – underlines Istat – involves employees, people aged 15-24 and over 50. The employment rate rises to 58.6% (+0.1 points). The growth is mainly fixed-term with 20,000 permanent employees more than September and + 384,000 for the year. The growth in the number of people looking for work (+ 51 thousand units compared to September), observed for both men and women, involves those over 24 years old. The unemployment rate rises to 9.4% (+0.2 points), despite the fact that among young people it drops to 28.2% (-1.4 points). The decrease in the number of inactive people aged between 15 and 64, recorded in October compared to the previous month (-0.6%, equal to -79 thousand units), is generalized both by sex and by age group. The inactivity rate drops to 35.2% (-0.2 points). Comparing the August-October 2021 quarter with the previous one (May-July), a 0.2% higher level of employment is observed, with an increase of 42 thousand units. The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in people seeking employment (49 thousand units) and inactive persons (-33 thousand units). Following the recovery in employment, observed between February and June and starting from September 2021, the number of employees is 1.7% higher than that of October 2020 (+ 390 thousand units); still negative variations are recorded for the self-employed and for workers between the ages of 35 and 49, but in the latter case only due to the demographic component. In fact, the employment rate – up by 1.2 percentage points – rises for all age groups. Compared to October 2020, both the number of people looking for work (-139 thousand units) and the amount of inactive between 15 and 64 years (-425 thousand) decreases, the latter value which had increased exceptionally to the beginning of the health emergency. Compared to the pre-pandemic levels (February 2020), the number of employees is almost 200 thousand lower; the employment rate, equal to 58.6%, was 0.1 points lower, the unemployment rate fell from 9.7% to 9.4%, while the inactivity rate, now at 35.2%, is 0.4 points higher.