Istat: + 35,000 employed in October (men only). More unemployed, but less inactive

The growth of the number of employees continues, in October + 35 thousand units (compared to September). Istat notes this, underlining that the increase in employment per month concerns only men (+ 36 thousand). There are 625 thousand more employees since the beginning of the year. But compared to February 2020, therefore at pre-pandemic levels, they are still below: the number of employees, that is, is almost 200 thousand lower. In October the unemployment rate also rose to 9.4% (+0.2 points compared to September), but among young people it dropped to 28.2%. These numbers must be read in light of the drop in the number of inactive people, -79 thousand units per month.

Employment rate rises to 58.6% in October

So in October, compared to the previous month, both the employed and the unemployed grew while the inactive decreased. The increase in employment (+ 0.2%, equal to + 35 thousand units), which concerned only men, involves employees, people aged 15-24 and over 50. The employment rate rises to 58.6% (+0.1 points).

Autonomous still in difficulty

In particular in October, according to Istat, the growth in employment observed in September continues, with an increase in two months of over 140 thousand employed; compared to January 2021, the increase exceeds 600 thousand employed and is due exclusively to the resumption of employment. For the self-employed, the situation is still complex: -9 thousand units over the month, -132 thousand over the year.

Following the recovery in employment, observed between February and June and starting from September 2021, the number of employees is 1.7% higher than that of October 2020 (+ 390 thousand units); still negative variations are recorded for the self-employed and for workers between the ages of 35 and 49, but in the latter case only due to the demographic component. In fact, the employment rate – up by 1.2 percentage points – rises for all age groups. Compared to October 2020, both the number of job seekers decreased (-5.6%, equal to -139 thousand units), and the amount of inactive persons aged between 15 and 64 (-3.1%, equal to -425 thousand), the latter value which had increased exceptionally at the beginning of the health emergency “.