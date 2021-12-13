Istat, 500 thousand more employees in the third quarter than in 2020 – Economy

In the third quarter of 2021, Istat records an increase of 505 thousand employees compared to the third quarter of 2020 (+ 2.2%) and 121 thousand employed compared to the previous quarter (+ 0.5%). The employment rate rises to 58.4% while the unemployment rate falls to 9.2%. Data greeted with satisfaction by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi. “We are very happy with these data, which confirm what we had always said since the discussion on the release of layoffs: the problem of Italian companies today is find professional profiles e hiring is not firing“, said Bonomi on his arrival in Genoa at the public assembly of Confindustria.

FORWARD CONTRACTS – The increase in employment still concerns mainly precarious work. Temporary workers are growing and exceeding three million, according to what emerges from the Istat report on the labor market in the third quarter of 2021. In the period considered they are 3,003,000 with an increase of 2.3% on the previous quarter and of 13.1% on the same quarter of 2020. Total employees are 22,919,000 (+ 0.5% on the previous quarter, + 2.2% on the same period of 2020) while the employees are 17,978,000, up by 0.9% on a quarterly basis and by 3.3% on a trend basis . Independents are still down at 4,942,000

VACANCIES – Meanwhile, vacancies are increasing and the rate in the third quarter of 2021 is equal to 2%: while showing a slowdown in growth (+0.2 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2021), on levels never recorded (from 2016, the year the series started). In trend terms, the increase is still particularly marked, equal to 0.9 percentage points.

OTHER DATA ON WORK – Overall, labor input, measured by hours worked, increased by 1.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 4.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The number of employees, estimated by the Survey on the labor force net of seasonal effects, is equal to 22 million 919 thousand, an increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 (+121 thousand, + 0.5%). The increase concerns permanent employees (+88 thousand, + 0.6%) and term employees (+68 thousand, + 2.3%), while the self-employed are returning (-35 thousand, -0.7%). ). Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in employment (+505 thousand units, + 2.2%) affects permanent employees (+228 thousand, + 1.5%) and, above all, those with temporary contracts (+ 357 thousand, + 13.1%); for the tenth consecutive quarter there was a decline in the number of independents (-80 thousand, -1.6%).

The growth in employment involves both full-time and part-time employees (+ 1.9% and + 3.7%, respectively). The number of unemployed is decreasing (-308,000 in one year, -12.0%) and that of inactive people aged between 15 and 64 (-453,000, -3.3% in one year).

The employment rate rose to 58.4%, +0.4 points on the previous quarter. The increase, which involves men and women and characterizes all divisions, is more marked among the 15-34 year olds (+0.8 points) compared to the 35-49 year olds (+0.4 points) and the 50-64 year olds (+0 , 1 points). The unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive quarter, reaching 9.2% (-0.5 points in three months); the inactivity rate also fell slightly (-0.1 points, to 35.2%). The sustained growth of positions in administration continues, with a variation of 5.8% in economic terms and of 29.8% on an annual basis.

PRODUCTIVITY AND COVID – In 2020 – in full pandemic – labor productivity increased by 1.3%, ‘in just one year’ as a result of a more intense drop in hours worked than that of value added (respectively -13.0% and -11.8%). The positive dynamics of productivity follows a long period of very slow growth, with an average of 0.5% in the years 2014-2020), can also be read in the ISTAT report on productivity measures.