Istat: + 540 thousand employed in December over the year – Economy

In December 2021, compared to the previous month, there was a substantial stability of the employed, while in comparison with December 2020 the number was 2.4% higher, equal to + 540 thousand units, mainly driven by temporary employees (+ 434 thousand, +16 , 4%). Istat notes this, indicating that the employment rate is stable 59.0%.

The unemployment rate in December 2021 drops in Italy to 9.0% overall (-0.1 points) and 26.8% among young people aged 15-24 (-0.7 points), compared to the previous month. Istat notes this by disseminating provisional data on employed and unemployed people. The decrease in the number of people looking for work (-1.3%, equal to -29 thousand units compared to November) is observed among women and for all age groups, with the only exception of 35-49 year-olds. Compared to December 2020, the number of job seekers recorded a decrease of 7.6%, equal to -184 thousand units.

In December 2021 the number of employed women increases and female employment rises to 50.5%: the increase is 54 thousand employed (+ 0.6%) compared to November and 377 thousand (+ 4.1%) compared to December 2020. Istat data shows, however, a decrease for men of 52 thousand employed (-0 , 4%) on a monthly basis and an increase of 163 thousand (+ 1.3%) on an annual basis. There are 9 million employed women, 650 thousand women, 13.1 million men. The employment rate, over the month, among women increased by 0.3 points, among men it dropped by 0.3; on an annual basis, however, it increases for both genders: by 1.2 points to 67.6% for men and by 2.5 to 50.5% for women.