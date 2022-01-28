Istat, confidence drops in January. Businesses at least from 9 months – Economy

In January 2022, a decrease is estimated in both the consumer confidence climate index (from 117.7 to 114.2) and the composite business confidence climate index (from 112.7 to 105.4). Istat notes this, underlining, in particular, that the business confidence index “undergoes a marked downsizing, falling to the lowest value in the last nine months”. Istat explains that “the intensity of the decrease is determined by the sudden decline in confidence in the market services sector, where the transport and warehousing sector and that of tourist services record strong falls” while the “only positive signs come from trade retail, with assessments on sales slightly improving, and the construction sector “.

In the construction department, “employment expectations are rising sharply,” emphasizes the Institute of Statistics. The consumer confidence index recorded a decline, “albeit more contained” compared to the production sector, mainly due to “the worsening of expectations on the economic situation in Italy and on the trend in unemployment”.

In detail, explains Istat in its note, “all components” of the consumer confidence index are decreasing, especially those referring to the economic climate (the index goes from 139.6 to 129.7) and the climate future (from 120.8 to 113.5). The decrease is contained for the personal component (from 110.4 to 109.0) and for the current one (from 115.6 to 114.7). As far as businesses are concerned, the confidence index is decreasing in all sectors, albeit with different intensities. The decrease was contained in industry (in manufacturing the confidence index went from 115.0 to 113.9 and in construction it dropped from 159.1 to 158.8), as well as for retail trade where the index fell from 107.4 to 106.6. On the other hand, in the market services sector, the index recorded a sharp fall, passing from 109.6 to 94.9.

As for the components of the confidence indices, all variables worsen in manufacturing and services; in construction, the opinions on orders deteriorated but expectations on employment at the firm increased. With reference to the retail trade, assessments on current sales improve while expectations on future sales decrease and inventories are judged to be accumulating. At the level of the distribution circuit, confidence is decreasing in large-scale distribution while it improves in the traditional one.

