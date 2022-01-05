Istat: inflation in December rises to 3.9%, top since 2008 – Economy

According to preliminary estimates, in December 2021 the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobaccos, registers an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis, bringing the inflation rate to + 3.9% (from + 3.7% the previous month). This was announced by Istat by disseminating the provisional estimates. The rate of + 3.9% is the highest figure since August 2008, when inflation was + 4.1%.

On average, in 2021, consumer prices recorded growth of + 1.9% (-0.2% in 2020). Istat notes this in the flash estimate. Prices then start to rise again “after the drop in 2020 (-0.2%)”, registering in 2021 “the largest increase since 2012 (+ 3.0%)”, highlights the Institute of Statistics, underlining that “the recovery in inflation is essentially driven by energy goods (+ 14.1%)”. Net of energy and fresh food (the “core inflation”), consumer prices grow by 0.8% (+ 0.5% in the previous year) and net of energy only by 0.7% (as in 2020).

The prices of the so-called “shopping cart” accelerate in December“: the prices of food goods, for home care and personal care double their growth from + 1.2% in November to + 2.4%. Istat notes this by disseminating the preliminary estimate of consumer prices to December On the other hand, the prices of high-frequency purchasing products accelerate from + 3.7% to + 4.0%.

Inflation at 3.9% determines an average sting of +1,198 euros per year per family. The Codacons affirms it, commenting on the data released by Istat. “We are in the presence of a real price emergency in Italy, unfortunately destined to worsen in the coming months – says the president Carlo Rienzi – The numbers provided today by Istat confirm the price increase alarm launched several times by Codacons, and attest to how prices and rates have skyrocketed in the last period of the year “. “Overall in 2021 the” typical “Italian family, due to the average inflation rate of 1.9% recorded last year, had to pay an additional 584 euros for the increase in retail prices, with peaks of +758 euro per year for a household with two children – continues Rienzi – Numbers destined to worsen in consideration of the increases in electricity and gas bills which started on January 1, and which will determine a wave of price increases in all sectors. I risk household consumption, which could collapse in 2022 as a consequence of the cost of living “.