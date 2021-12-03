Istat: inflation on the rise, attenuation from July 2022 – Economy

Sustained growth of Italian GDP is expected in the two-year period 2021-2022: + 6.3% this year and + 4.7% the next. This was announced by Istat in its Report on the prospects for the Italian economy in 2021-2022. Investments will support the recovery with greater intensity this year (+ 15.7%) than in 2022 (+ 7.5%). Consumption by resident families and ISPs will also show a marked increase (+ 5.1% and + 4.8%).

The increase in GDP, explains Istat, will mainly be determined by the contribution of domestic demand net of stocks (respectively +6.0 and +4.4 percentage points in the two years) which would be associated with a more contained contribution of demand. net foreign exchange (+0.3 percentage points in both years). The stocks, on the other hand, would provide a nil contribution.

The deflator of resident household spending will increase by 1.8% this year, reflecting the current acceleration in inflation which is expected to continue into 2022 (+ 2.2%).

The scenario presented, explains Istat, takes into account the effects of the interventions envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), the still expansive orientation of monetary policy and the absence of significant measures to contain related social and productive activities to the health emergency.

The current increase in prices is characterized by the inflationary effects connected both to the recovery in demand and to the phase of exceptional growth in oil prices and the prices of agricultural raw materials, more accentuated in the second half of the year. Inflationary pressures are expected to continue in the coming months, until an expected easing in the second half of 2022. On average in 2021, the household final consumption expenditure deflator is forecast at + 1.8% while the GDP deflator is expected to be + 1.2%; in 2022 they are estimated at + 2.2% and + 1.9% respectively.