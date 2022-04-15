Istat-Iss: “In Italy the deaths of Covid overestimated by 10%”

Covid has led to a considerable increase in deaths compared to the average of previous years, but comparing the Italian data with the European ones there is something wrong. Coronavirus death tolling methods vary from country to country. In any case, the vaccine has drastically reduced deaths, lowering the Italian average again and bringing it below the European one.

According to the seventh joint report on the impact of the epidemic on total mortality by the National Statistical Institute (Istat) and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss), from the beginning of the pandemic until January 2022, “the excess of total mortality”, compared to the average of the previous five years (2015-2019), it was 178 thousand deaths. And in 2021, “a large part of this surplus was observed in the first four months, when vaccination coverage was still very low”.

The vaccination campaign in Italy began at the end of 2020 and from May 2021 it reached high levels of coverage, especially in the more advanced age groups. And as it progressed, mortality significantly decreased. So much so that about 82% of deaths in 2021 occurred in the first four months. In particular, mortality from Covid-19 in the over 80s, which by the end of 2021 had reached a vaccination coverage of approximately 95%, has been greatly reduced.

Compared to the European average, however, Italy recorded a higher excess of mortality in November 2020 and March 2021. While, starting from July 2021, the excess of mortality in our country falls well below the European Union average . This Istat-Iss report, in fact, also compares the situation between Italy and Europe, but explains that there are limits in this comparison. Because it cannot take into account “the different age structure of the populations and the completeness of the data provided by each country” and “the total monthly deaths may vary based on the updates made monthly by each country”.

According to the survey, the relationship between the share of the population of 80 and more (as of January 1, 2020) and the percentage increase in deaths in the year 2020 (compared to the 2016-2019 average), calculated for the period March-December, for many countries it is maximum. Among these, Italy stands out, with the highest share of the population most exposed to risk and a high one. The effect of the different proportion of the elderly population, however, the study reads, “does not seem sufficient to account for the differences in excess mortality when comparing the data of countries, such as Germany, where compared to a proportion of people aged 80 and more slightly lower than in Italy, a decidedly more contained increase in total deaths was observed ”. According to ISTAT and ISS, the differences may actually be due to multiple factors: “the rapidity of diffusion of the first wave in some countries, the speed of diffusion and the containment and mitigation measures undertaken”. Even if, the study reiterates, “the age structure of the populations is also important, with the more” elderly “countries tending to be more penalized”.