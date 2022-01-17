Istat: prices, inflation in 2021 at 1.9%, highest since 2012 – Economy

In 2021, after the drop in 2020 (-0.2%), consumer prices return to growth on average for the year (+ 1.9%), recording the largest increase since 2012 (+ 3.0% ). Istat reports this, specifying that the recovery of inflation in 2021 is essentially driven by the trend in energy prices (+ 14.1%), down by 8.4% in 2020. Net of these goods, in 2021, the growth in consumer prices is the same as in the previous year (+ 0.7%).

In December 2021, reports Istat, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, increases by 0.4% on a monthly basis, bringing Inflation to 3.9% (from + 3.7% in November), confirming the preliminary estimate.

Istat specifies that the acquired inflation or dragging for 2022 (i.e. the average growth that would occur in the year if prices remained stable until December) is equal to + 1.8%, unlike what happened for 2021. , when it was -0.1%. As for the month of December, the further acceleration of inflation on a trend basis is mainly due to the prices of food goods, both processed (from + 1.4% in November to + 2.0%) and unprocessed (from +1 , 5% to + 3.6%), to those of Durable goods (from + 0.4% to + 0.8%) and of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 1.9% to + 2.3%); the prices of energy goods continue to grow very sharply, albeit slowing down (from + 30.7% to + 29.1%), due to those of the non-regulated component (from + 24.3% to +22.0 %), while the growth in prices of the regulated component remains almost stable (from + 41.8% to + 41.9%). The cyclical increase in the general index is due, on the one hand, to the prices of unprocessed food (+ 1.1%) and durable goods (+ 0.6%), on the other hand to growth, to due to seasonal factors, the prices of transport services (+ 1.9%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (+ 0.8%). The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increases by 0.5% on a monthly basis and by 4.2% on an annual basis (from + 3.9% in November), confirming the preliminary estimate. The average annual change in 2021 was + 1.9% (-0.1% in 2020).

The prices of the so-called shopping cart continue to run fast. According to Istat surveys, in December the prices of food, household and personal care goods double their growth from + 1.2% to + 2.4%. On the other hand, those of high-frequency purchasing products accelerated from + 3.7% to + 4.0%.