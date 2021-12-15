Istat revises inflation and shopping cart downwards – Economy

Istat revises its inflation estimates downwards. In November it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, will increase by 0.6% on a monthly basis and 3.7% on an annual basis ( from + 3.0% in October). The preliminary estimate was + 3.8%. The further acceleration, on a trend basis, of inflation is once again largely due to the prices of energy goods (from + 24.9% in October to + 30.7%) and, in particular, to those of the not regulated (from + 15.0% to + 24.3%).

The prices of the so-called ‘shopping cart’, which includes Food, household and personal care goods, recorded a tendential acceleration in November (from + 1.0% to + 1.2%). The acceleration of high-frequency purchasing products was more sustained (from + 3.1% to + 3.7%). This was announced by Istat by releasing the definitive data on prices in November. The previous estimate of the prices of the “shopping cart” was + 1.4% while for products with high purchasing frequency it was + 3.8%.

“In November, inflation accelerates again, reaching a level not recorded since September 2008 (when it was + 3.8%) and continuing to be supported above all by the growth in the prices of energy goods, with the acceleration of the component unregulated following that of the regulated component recorded in October. Inflationary tensions, albeit to a limited extent, are also spreading to other product sectors, in particular Food Goods and Services relating to transport, and core inflation rises to levels that they haven’t seen each other since May 2013 “. This is the comment from Istat. ‘Core inflation’, net of energy and fresh food, and that net of energy goods alone, both accelerated from + 1.1% in October to + 1.3%. While the inflation acquired for 2021 is equal to + 1.9% for the general index and + 0.8% for the core component. The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the increase in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (+ 7.9%) and, to a lesser extent, unprocessed (+ 1.4%) and processed (+0, 6%). On the other hand, the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services decreased (-0.7%, for reasons attributable mostly to seasonal factors) and of durable goods (-0.4%). On an annual basis, both the prices of goods (from + 4.2% to + 5.1%) and those of services (from + 1.3% to + 1.7%) accelerate; the inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods remains negative (-3.4 percentage points), widening compared to that recorded in October (-2.9).