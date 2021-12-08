Istat, the strange October of retail sales. In general, e-commerce recovered (+ 3.7%) and small shops did well

Istat released data on retail sales for October with results, at least at first glance, rather unusual. For the first time since 2016 (i.e. since the beginning of the surveys for this item)online commerce has a minus sign. The decline compared to October 2020 is 3.7%. It must be considered that last year was characterized by a Internet shopping boom due to the closures of the commercial businesses related to the lockdown. With a loosening of the restrictive measures one could foresee some relapse. However, perhaps the data also indicates that consumption habits are not irreversibly changing as suggested by some observers. Another unusual fact that goes in this direction it is the rise of food and drink purchases in small local shops to the detriment of supermarkets. Compared to the previous year, the stores rose by 0.4% while those of large-scale distribution decreased by 0.1%.

All in all purchases in small shops rise by 5.8%, those in large-scale distribution by 2.7%. The figure is in value, which could also lead to the hypothesis that the price increases arrived earlier and more massively in stores than in supermarkets and hypermarkets. More generally, last October was characterized by a recovery in sales equal to 3.7% in value (so there is also an inflation effect) and 2.8% in quantity, compared to the same month of 2020. The progress compared to last September is instead of 0.1 and 0.2%. The recovery is mostly due to to non-food products (+ 6.4% in value over the previous year). Well in particular the footwear and leather goods (+ 14.8%), clothing (+ 14.2%) and electronics (+ 12.7%). Minus sign vice versa for telephony, household items, books, newspapers and magazines.

The recovery in sales continues, but slow down the pace: this is what he points out Confesercenti commenting on the data on retail trade in October released today by Istat and warning that the effects of inflation are beginning to be felt. In October, Confesercenti recalls, there was a growth in sales over the year of + 3.7% in value, against the + 5.3% recorded in September. According to the association, this is still a minor brake, partly due to the effect of the price increase, in particular of energy goods, recorded in recent months.