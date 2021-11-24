“It affects the fundamental principles of sport”

Also the European Parliament takes sides against the Superalloy. The European Parliament today voted on a report to support, within the European Union, a sports model based on solidarity, inclusion, competition and fairness. The text obtained the favorable vote of 597 members of Parliament, with 36 against and 55 abstentions.

As reported by Sport.es, the highest organ of the European Union has issued a first document with a harsh criticism against the philosophy with which this competition was created, which despite the backtracking of 9 of the 12 founding clubs is not yet completely dead.

In particular, the MEP, and former Polish footballer Tomasz Frankowski, was instructed to show the guidelines of the document, which in point 13 explains: “The European model of sport recognizes the need to integrate the principles of solidarity, sustainability, inclusion, open competition, sporting merit and equity and consequently strongly opposes competitions that harm these principles.“.

Subsequently also the clear reference to the Superlega: “The European Super League was a clear example of this type of action, which for the time being, and fortunately, has failed due to strong opposition to its implementation. Furthermore, all institutions and stakeholders must be willing to recognize and protect what makes European sport so fun, popular and successful, while maintaining its social functions. These characteristics include sporting merit, openness to competition, competitive balance and solidarity“.