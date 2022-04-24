It all depends on the appearance of the language. If it looks like this, it is serious

It all depends on the appearance of the language. If this happens, the fact is serious and you must immediately run for cover. You can’t do otherwise.

Among the nutrients that our body cannot do without is the vitamin B12 really important to allow us even the basic functions. Without vitamin B12 the body will heavily highlight its deficiency with signals that we must be good at learning. Among the main functions of vitamin B12 are that of allowing the metabolism of amino acids, intervening on the synthesis of red blood cells, as well as protecting the nervous system so that it functions in the most appropriate way. Finally, it acts on the immune system, so in short, make sure you get sick as little as possible.

Vitamin B12 must be taken regularly through a healthy diet because there is the secret of the success of one’s well-being: it is found in foods of animal origin, therefore meat to be clear. Given the relevant consequences in the case of vitamin deficiency, here is how to ascertain it and recover this unhealthy situation in time.

Check your tongue, it will tell a lot about your state of health

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Vitamin B12 deficiency: watch out for this strange symptom, it’s not what you think

To find out if you are deficient in vitamin B12, check your tongue. That’s where you’ll find the answers:

if the tongue is thick or appears inflamed causing not a little pain, the cause may be the lack of vitamin B12;

the same can be said in the case in which it is smooth but along the edges there are inflammations, ditto the tip;

Vitamin deficiency can also express itself by altering the sense of taste, thus tampering with the taste buds.

Among the subjects at risk of this vitamin deficiency there are vegans and it is not difficult to understand why: adopting a lifestyle that does not involve the consumption of meat, the main vehicle for the intake of B12, certainly this can lead to such a state of deficiency that however – at least in a general way – it can also manifest itself with other symptoms, such as constipation, weakness, weight loss and appetite (partly due to what has already been said above about the alterations of the taste buds).

Not only vegans, even elderly subjects can have this vitamin deficiency: this depends on the lack of gastric acid which is essential for absorbing vitamin B12.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Vitamin B12, important for the body. Serious consequences if deficient, how to remedy?

As for the anemic subjects, the B12 deficiency presents itself with a smooth and reddened tongue at the edges and at the tip with consequent alteration of flavors, in the ways already seen and which still apply to everyone, but with a plus that is the skin appears to a yellowish color like the sclera, commonly referred to as the whites of the eyes.