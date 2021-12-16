it all happens four days before Milan, with Spalletti in an emergency in the role

Kostas Manolas reentered in Greece, officially for personal reasons, with a permit that the club has regularly granted him. As reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, he would have preferred to leaveItaly in silence, but he had not taken into account the stringent controls in the airport and the unscheduled with the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza.

“Why was he checked? And why did someone transfer out who had a large sum of money with him? Everything cleared up after an hour: Manolas had a considerable amount in cash but not exceeding the limit allowed. The report was made to him but only as partisan protection. Napoli specifies that “the player has returned for personal reasons.” In the meantime, however, his departure had already turned into a yellow: goodbye or goodbye? Everything happens four days before the match at San Siro against Milan, while Luciano Spalletti every day, between injuries and unavailability, is called to count the men. Above all in defense, in the role of central “