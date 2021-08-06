News

‘It all started with Jennifer’s Body’

Posted on
Those of Megan Fox they were truly incredible times of almost total ascent and collapse: within a couple of years the Transformers star went from being one of the most desired actresses in Hollywood to almost total oblivion. But what was the reason for all this?

To say her hour is the actress herself, who traces the beginning of her professional crisis to the period of the release in the hall of Jennifer’s Body: According to Fox’s account, it was then that some rumors about him began to hinder his career.

I was already criticized enough when the release of the film was being prepared, there was this interesting juxtaposition between aiming for the highest peaks of fame a moment before the debut of the film and then … Thebeginning of my destruction. There were immediate repercussions with some people I had already worked with. It happened just as I was busy with Jennifer’s Body press tour. I think everything exploded then. I think people saw me as a bad person, superficial, selfish or mis-intentioned, if we want to simplify it like this” fox recounted.

About her relationships with other exponents of the world of cinema, meanwhile, Megan Fox has denied that she was ever attacked by Michael Bay, disasing all rumors that for some time had been circulating about the extent of the well-known quarrels between the two.

