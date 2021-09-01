It appears that Twitter is working on a “tip” feature in Bitcoin From CoinTelegraph

It appears that Twitter is working on a “tip” feature in Bitcoin

It appears that Twitter is laying the groundwork to enable (BTC) donations to content creators.

According to MacRumors, the latest beta of Twitter’s iOS app includes lines of code that could see Bitcoin become part of the “Tip Jar.” As Cointelegraph previously reported, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had already hinted at the ongoing development of Bitcoin tipping.

Twitter introduced the Tip Jar feature in May to allow users to reward content creators on the popular social media platform.

