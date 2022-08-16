It-bag: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens… the bag that all celebrities are snapping up

by Jessica Meurens

Lately, it seems that a bag model is making a name for itself and appearing in many celebrity photos. It is signed Valentino and it is the One Stud bag.

How do you know that a bag will become an “it-bag”? When they are worn by the most stylish celebrities, actresses, singers or models of the moment. True trendsetters, they are the ones who spot the pieces that will make tomorrow’s fashion.

And it seems that a new bag will soon rise to the rank of “it-bag”. Indeed, these stars who are also recognized for their style have been appearing for a few months with a bag in common: the One Stud by Valentino. So it’s only a matter of time before everyone snaps it up!