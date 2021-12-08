It began with a kiss / Su Rete 4 a classic sentimental drama

It began with a kiss, Network 4 movie with Glenn Ford

It began with a kiss airs on Network 4 today, 8 December 2021, starting from 16.35 hours. It is a classic sentimental drama, brilliant and well directed, a rerun of a witty and lively feature film, sparkling as that American cinema often wanted. In the main role of the Sergeant Joe Fitzpatrick, we find the great Glenn Ford, one of the brilliant and colorful giants of cinema of that magical epic.

Operation Christmas / On Canale 5 there is already an air of Christmas

Glenn Ford should not be forgotten especially for ‘Gilda’, ‘The woman without love’, ‘The traitor of Forte Alamo’, ‘The four horsemen of the Apocalypse’, directed by Vincente Minnelli, ‘The battle of Midway’, a actor who rightfully belongs to the cinematic imagination as his partner in ‘It Started With a Kiss’, the two-time Academy Award nominee Debbie Reynolds. Of Reynolds we remember above all ‘Perry Mason: Mortal Score’, ‘Fear and delirium in Las Vegas’, together with Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro, ‘I want to be loved in a brass bed’, ‘Singing in the rain’, at alongside Gene Kelly with whom he played perhaps one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Once upon a time Vigata The telephone concession / Streaming of the film on Rai 1

It began with a kiss, the plot of the film: Maggie at a crossroads

Let’s read the plot from It began with a kiss. Maggie is at a crossroads; betrothed to a millionaire, very casually, the pretext was to sell him a ticket, his heart starts beating for a United States Army sergeant, Joe Fitzpatrick, and it will not be easy to choose between financial stability or life next to a man of action with the likelihood of losing him on a mission. But, you know, the heart is not controlled and Maggie chooses the adventure and moves, together with her soldier, to Barcelona, city in which the man was summoned to an American NATO base. Joe wins a car in the lottery worth $ 40,000, but the taxes to pay amount to $ 17,000 he doesn’t have, the two argue, Maggie asks for a separation between the two to understand what they want to do with their lives and in those thirty days the torero Soriano, Hispanic and caliente, enters their menage causing many problems for the couple.

READ ALSO:

SHANANDOAH THE VALLEY OF HONOR / On Rete 4 the western film struck down by critics

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED