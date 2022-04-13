“It bothered me to see the referee laugh with Ancelotti at the end of the match”

2022-04-12

The coach of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchelwas outraged at a press conference after the elimination suffered against Real Madrid through the rooms of Champions League. This is due to what the merengue DT shared carlo Ancelotti with the Polish central Szymon marciniakwho apparently shared laughter once the game was over in the Santiago Bernabeu; the German strategist did not hide his disgust on the subject. In the same way, he emphasized that the tie was lost due to specific errors, but that he will go home calmly since he feels proud of what he showed in a series that scored four goals against the 13-time champion of Europe.

THE CONFERENCE Upset ”We have scored four goals and we had more chances, but we haven’t had much luck. We are disappointed, because we made two mistakes. The most crucial moment of the match was our mistake. In games like this you need a bit of luck and we didn’t have it”. key of defeat ”We lost two balls at crucial moments. They are mistakes that you cannot make against Madrid. This is a defeat that can be taken with pride.” Approach ”My players have executed the plan very well. It has nothing to do with the Madrid of the first leg. That’s how it’s played. Today we were able to implement the plan, the players were very serious”.