“It came out of my gut”: Jennifer Lawrence returns to the cinema with “Causeway”

Jennifer Lawrence chose the film in part to show “what these heroes go through to keep us safe.”

When to Jennifer Lawrence was offered a script about a US Army engineer who returns injured from Afghanistan, was on sabbatical from acting and had not yet become mother.

The Oscar-winning star for “The good side of things” (Silver Linings Playbook), 32, whose fame skyrocketed from the blockbuster saga of “The Hunger Games”had been an almost ubiquitous presence with a prolific string of movies, before announcing a hiatus because “everyone had had enough of me.”

But when he read the script for “Cause way”, then entitled “Red, White, and Water” (Red, white and water), something changed. “It was really something that came out of my gut, like an emergency,” Lawrence told AFP at the toronto film festival

“I was very clear that I didn’t want to work, and then somehow (that script) landed on my desk, and I had this sense of urgency like ‘let’s do it, let’s do this,’” he said.

This character-focused independent film, which also became the first project for Lawrence’s fledgling production company, follows the return of the military engineer Lynsey to her mother’s house in New Orleans.

A debilitating brain injury after an improvised bomb explosion in Afghanistan is not the only trauma he must overcome, as problems from his childhood and their family life come to the fore.

“It was wonderful to be able to talk to the incredible men and women who have served (in the military), to try to get more information and background,” he said on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere on Saturday.

Maternity

But Lawrence also drew in part on his own childhood for his performance in “Causeway”in which Lynsey has a troubled relationship with her unreliable mother.

“I had complications in my childhood like everyone else, so it was more like solving that,” he said of the film, whose shooting began in 2019 but had to be interrupted until 2021 due to the pandemic.

During that hiatus, Lawrence also filmed and promoted the apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up” (Don’t look up).

And since then she launched her motherhood, giving birth to her son Cy earlier this year.

“Oh my God, everything changes after you become a mom!” she told AFP. “How am I making life difficult for him? I don’t know yet,” she joked.

In the film, Lynsey strikes up an unlikely friendship with Jamesplayed by Brian Tyree Henry, a car mechanic who fixes his truck when it breaks down.

Although both grew up in New Orleans, their pasts are very different. But he also has a family trauma buried deep in his past, which brings the two together, in a bond that soon becomes the emotional anchor of the film.

“Unseen injury”

“This film is an excavation of how we started to process, how we cope, how we really change, how we start connecting again,” said the director. Lila Neugebauer, making his film debut after a successful run on Broadway.

“Both Jen and Brian connect deeply with their characters in this film, as actors and as human beings,” he added.

Lawrence said she identified with this woman “who has been through so much and is suffering from this invisible injury and is trying to rebuild your home and the place where you belong.” “There was something that connected me deeply,” he said.

“Causeway” will premiere on November 4 in select theaters and on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. The Toronto International Film Festival runs through September 18.