it can be used on any game – Nerd4.life

Waiting for an official communication from AMD, comes from VideoCardz an interesting news, according to which the company intends to introduce the technology soon Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) which should represent aextension of the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) applicable on all the games.

It would be, in a sense, one “democratization” of technology resolution enhancement through artificial intelligence, extending it to any game regardless of whether or not FidelityFX is supported.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution allows you to improve graphics quality using AI

This RSR could therefore be used in games prior to the introduction of the FSR in general any title usable “in full screen” on PC, thus lowering the requirements to a minimum to be able to apply such a technology.

Waiting for confirmation from AMD, which at this point could arrive during CES 2022, we can imagine that this new resolution scaling technique with the use of artificial intelligence can achieve results perhaps not up to the FSR but in any case. comparable, and above all be applied to any title regardless of the support for FidelityFX, thus extending its use significantly.

Considering that the FSR is currently supported by only 70 games, the RSR would have much greater support, with direct application within the control panel Windows. Although the solution adopted by Nvidia, that is the DLSS, has proved to be superior, it must be said that the latter necessarily requires a graphics card with a tensor core and the specific support of games for this technology.

The strength of RSR, albeit perhaps in the face of lower results, would be an exponential enlargement of the user base that could use this technology, although it is probably still linked to AMD GPUs based at least on RDNA 1 architecture.