it can help tremendously with a particular disease

Eating more salmon could help your body fight a particular disease; let’s see the benefits of this fish.

One of the foods that are consumed much more during the holidays is the salmon. It goes well as an appetizer with tasty canapes, it is also good as a first course if inserted in a nice plate of pasta and of course also as a second. But you may not know that this fish is full of benefits, especially against a disease.

This fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids and these help a lot our body to thin the blood. This aspect is very important to prevent heart attacks, strokes and to be good for the heart. But a recent study found that salmon can fight a disease specific.

It must be emphasized, as always, that even if it is a food that is good for health, we must not overdo it. If included in a diet constantly it is always good to consult an expert. Never go your own way. Health is very important.

Salmon, benefits: it is important for fighting a particular disease

The experts interviewed by the English site Eat This, Not That! claimed to have discovered a very important correlation between the properties of salmon (and similar fatty fish) and the benefits this brings in the case of arteriosclerosis.

Arteriosclerosis is a pathological condition characterized by an alteration of the walls of the arteries that become inelastic due to an accumulation of calcium, cholesterol and inflammation. Well, the substances present in oily fish reduce inflammation. The study is just beginning and further tests are needed to be more precise. In the meantime, however, Victoria Goodman has advised eating omega 3-rich fish at least twice a week.

In short, even if the study, this one like many others, is only at the beginning, it seems clear that we can take substances from many foods to help our body even in the presence of certain diseases. The fact remains that you should always contact your doctor and follow his instructions.