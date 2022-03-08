“It can mark the failure of football”

In recent days the question Superalloy has returned to the center of sports policy debates. Also thanks to the words of the Juventus president, Andrea Agnellithe project seems to have found new vigor, returning to scare the major institutions of European football.

He also talked about this Gabriele Gravinawho spoke today to the microphones of “Politics in the ball” on Rai Gr Parliament. The FIGC president has returned to to criticize harshly the Superlega projectconsidered dangerous for the future of football:

Gravina Superlega

“From an economic-financial point of view we have very serious problems e some think that the Superalloy is the solution, but it is the worst answer. The real problem of football is not the lack of financial resources, but the use of them. We need to overcome an outdated format, enhance the brand, look for new projects and instead we choose the shortest path, hunting for new resources that could even mark the failure of football, because in reality the management costs must be brought under control. I appeal to common sense, to the ability of these entrepreneurs to put aside this failed, useless and harmful idea, focusing instead on making a contribution to football in other respects“.