”It can’t be ignored, we’ll see what happens”

2022-02-27
Kylian Mbappe was again was the great figure of the PSG in victory over Saint-Etienne (3-1) and after the end of the game he attended to the media that were waiting for him at field level.
The unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG
With his double, the Frenchman equaled Zlatan Ibrahimovic and reached 156 points with the Parisians. The striker left the door open for renewal by declaring that he would love to become the club’s all-time top scorer and for that he must beat the record for Cavani. The ‘Matador’ left the French capital with 200 goals.
“I only have Cavani left to be the top scorer in the history of PSG. Being PSG’s top scorer is something that cannot be ignored. We’ll see what happens,” he said. Mbappewhich could stand the Real Madrid and extend his contract with the French team.
Kylian He is aware that it is almost impossible to reach the figure of the Uruguayan this season, so he would need at least one more and that would break the dreams of the merengue fans who hope to see him dressed in white next year.
Next, the player was consulted about the banners and the support that the Parisian fans have shown him for his outstanding performances.
In France they took it for granted that Mbappé will play for Real Madrid
“It’s good to have the affection of the fans. We also play for this kind of thing. There is always the part about the goals, the statistics… But leaving a mark on people’s memory is part of marking history. I liked it a lot and I thank him for it, ”replied the striker.
Mbappe He has 24 goals in 34 games played in all competitions and also has 17 assists. His contract ends in just four months and he still hasn’t made a decision. However, breaking that mark for the club’s all-time goalscorer could keep him.