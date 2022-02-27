”It can’t be ignored, we’ll see what happens”

2022-02-27

Kylian Mbappe was again was the great figure of the PSG in victory over Saint-Etienne (3-1) and after the end of the game he attended to the media that were waiting for him at field level.

The unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG

With his double, the Frenchman equaled Zlatan Ibrahimovic and reached 156 points with the Parisians. The striker left the door open for renewal by declaring that he would love to become the club’s all-time top scorer and for that he must beat the record for Cavani. The ‘Matador’ left the French capital with 200 goals.

“I only have Cavani left to be the top scorer in the history of PSG. Being PSG’s top scorer is something that cannot be ignored. We’ll see what happens,” he said. Mbappewhich could stand the Real Madrid and extend his contract with the French team.

Kylian He is aware that it is almost impossible to reach the figure of the Uruguayan this season, so he would need at least one more and that would break the dreams of the merengue fans who hope to see him dressed in white next year.