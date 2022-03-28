“It caused heart failure”

In recent years aesthetic interventions have become fashionable but that does not mean that it is always recommended, sometimes it can be dangerous, many people go to other countries to have surgery because it is cheaper, but of course, it can be very expensive.

The operations carried out are very diverse: from a breast augmentation a stomach reduction. The latter in Spain could cost 15,000 euros, while in other countries such as Turkey, it would cost up to three times lessthat is, about 3,000 euros.

This difference is what would lead hundreds of people each year to travel to other countries to perform this operation. Professionals say that if health standards are not followed, they could lead to death.

Monica had problems after surgery in Turkey

Monica is one of the affected women for these operations, in this case bariatric, which has been carried out in Turkey: “I went there because many people from my town went and it was cheap and they also turned out well”. There may be more than 12,000 euros of difference between a specific operation in Spain compared to Turkey, says Mónica.

Upon her arrival in Spain, after the operation, Mónica feels that something is wrong: “I did everything the doctor in Turkey told me and after a few weeks he would not stop vomiting, he would eat and then throw it outThat was my situation,” he explains.

“You always have to try to operate in sites of a certain prestige”

Carlos Ballesta, an endocrine surgeon, heard about Mónica’s case and decided to treat her until her ailments were cured: “Every two weeks we have a consultation like this, Mónica’s problem is that had complete malnutrition with heart failurebeginning of vision loss…”, assures the doctor.

Ballesta has said on Antena Abierta that obesity is not a trivial disease: “It generates a lot of problems but not everyone has the same degree of obesity, an operation must be carried out depending on the patient, Mónica underwent a wrong operation and caused a distension of the intestine, in addition to diarrhea“, the doctor explains that they had to operate again.

“I would never operate on a person doing it only before an analysis and an X-rayyou have to go to specialized centers with a certain prestige”, concluded Dr. Ballesta.