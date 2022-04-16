It certified false positives at Covid, under house arrest – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, APRIL 16 – House arrest for the collaborator of a pharmacy in Foligno accused of having repeatedly simulated the verification of the positivity to Covid-19 of some customers or their families and of having sent to the false health authority documentation certifying the positive outcome of the unsanitary test. This – according to the Spoleto prosecutor’s office – in exchange for “modest” sums of money. None of the people subjected to the fake test was vaccinated and the investigators believe that the purpose of the false positivity report was therefore to unduly obtain an equally false Green pass at the end of the minimum period of isolation.



A precautionary measure ordered by the investigating judge of Spoleto was carried out against the man. Corruption and falsification of public IT documents with evidential effectiveness for the alleged crimes.



The collaborator of the pharmacy is accused of having repeatedly simulated the assessment of positivity to Covid, reports the prosecutor of Spoleto led by Alessandro Cannevale.



In addition to the arrested person, nine people are currently under investigation, considered corrupters and competitors in the individual falsehoods.



Further investigations are underway to clarify the communication channels that allowed what the investigators consider the encounter between supply and demand corrupting.



The Prosecutor underlines that the managers and other employees of the pharmacy were totally unrelated to the facts.



The management has actually collaborated effectively with the judicial police. (HANDLE).

