“It changed my life completely”: Gerard Piqué’s ex, Núria Tomás reappears and announces that she will tell her story in a documentary in the middle of the separation from Shakira | People | Entertainment

The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira keeps all the international media aware of what happens around the lives of each one. Meanwhile, the Colombian singer accompanies her father in the process of recovering from a fall she suffered recently, the soccer player’s ex, Núria Tomás, returns to the spotlight.

The 35-year-old woman announced on her social networks that she will tell her story in a documentary. The businesswoman and actress reported that she has just finished filming a series about her life and it can be seen on the Internet with prior payment, she wrote 20 Minutes.

Núria Tomás, the woman whom the Spaniard left in 2010 when he met Shakira, told how it was to meet the Barcelona player and without mentioning his name directly, he spoke about him.

“At the age of 21, something happened to me that completely changed my life. I always say that part of my innocence stayed there and there I began to be another. Something for which I have been most publicly known is because a friend appeared in my life who until then had been friends and we became a couple, “he said in the clip promoting his documentary.

In the preview publication it was described. “#Woman #mom #businesswoman #Actress… If I had to put labels on who I am or what I do, I imagine these would be it. Although it is the desire to share learning, good and not so good experiences, and a philosophy of life that has cost me a lot of personal work, what has led me to record this documentary, “she wrote in the post.

“If my story inspires or supports someone for whatever they want to change in their life, it will have been worth it,” he concludes.

The businesswoman has a website that sells jackets online and is very active on social media. In her profile it is common for her to post everything about her personal life and the moment she is currently living.

Tomás is married to Agus Puig, with whom she had a son and is expecting her second baby. (AND)

