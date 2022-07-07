it clashes between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé!

The magic trio of PSG may well no longer exist next year, and everything indicates that Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi will share responsibilities in attack, where other players are expected. Indeed, Neymar is no longer considered untransferable, and even if he will not be thrown out like a mess, any offer that is at least interesting will be studied by the Parisian management.

Both Luis Campos and the thinkers of Doha consider that he is no longer essential. His price would have been set at 50 million euros, and even if for the moment there have not really been any real contacts with other clubs, the player whose contract now expires in 2027 would dream of FC Barcelona. And now, in Catalonia, we are being told new information…

The future of Neymar at the heart of the debates

Mundo Deportivo thus indicates that internally, relations between Messi and Mbappé are bad … because of the Brazilian. During the soap opera of his extension, the French would have indicated to his leaders that he no longer wanted Neymar in the workforce. Which obviously did not please the Argentinian, close to the star of Canarinha. The two men are indeed friends and Messi considers that from a sporting and group point of view, Neymar should stay.

Kylian Mbappé’s opinion about the Brazilian would have gone quite badly with Messi, with the media evoking “a short circuit between the two men”. Still, in this story, it is the Argentinian who should be “winner”, since PSG may have a hard time getting rid of Neymar …