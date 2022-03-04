‘It comes at the best time of my life’; Vucetich was introduced

Victor Manuel Vucetich is back in scratched After almost nine years, he officially started his second stage with the club which he led to his golden age, which he assures came at the best time of his life.

“It comes at the best time of my lifebeing in the team I want to return to, the closest thing to my loved ones and leaves me very calm. Have that commitment as if it were the first. I will seek with that humility to resume that prestige that it has and that at the moment has had a loss. I feel very engaged and very happy,” he said.

At the event was Jose GonzalezChairman of the Board of Directors, and Duilio Davinosports president, who gave the welcome to king midasin charge of raising the level of a campus that he believes lowered the level due to a trust issue.

“I am fully confident in the squad, it is very rich, one of the richest, not only economically, but sporting. He has achieved many things in his sports career. There is very little time to detect something with the naked eye, today and I know that trust is a factor that intervenes and know how to look for solutions”, he added.

The Vuce coaching staff will be made up of Aldo de Nigris as an institutional assistant, as well as Carlos Barra and Sergio Almaguer as technical assistants, while Milton Graniolatti It will be the physical trainer.

They should be measured by their ability, not their age: Vucetich

About the Doubts what could be around his ability as a DT experienced, who are usually cataloged as strategists who do not update to modern methodologies, Víctor Manuel commented that they should be measured by their ability, not by their age.

“The opinion of the people will be respectable, but the reality is very differentin large companies people drivers are maturebut with a lot of capacity and people should be measured by ability, not by age. Return to the football level ”, he commented.

