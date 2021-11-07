it comes on with a chip and costs 800 euros including insurance

Equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing it to be used only if in possession of the chip.

PRO-III is the most technically advanced scooter in the Ducati Urban e-mobility line, thanks to the connection to the Ducati Urban e-Mobility app and ignition via the innovative NFC technology. Let’s find out together.

The Ducati PRO III

PRO-III is in fact equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip. The display is turned on and the scooter is started by simply approaching the NFC token to the display and waiting a few seconds for the word “pass” to appear.

The large 3.2 ” LED display allows you to monitor and manage all settings by choosing from the four driving modes (6, 15, 20, 25 km / h). The scooter’s display is also equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge your smartphone or other devices while in use.

Features and price

The scooter is powered by a 350W brushless motor capable of delivering a 515W peak power, and by an enhanced 468Wh battery, which allows you to travel up to 50 km.

The 10 ”anti-puncture tubeless wheels and the braking system consisting of the front and rear double disc brakes ensure greater safety, while the powerful LED lights allow you to see even in low light and at night. Finally, the magnesium frame guarantees lightness and resistance and, by better absorbing vibrations, makes the use of the scooter more comfortable.

On the official Ducati website, the PRO-III is already available for purchase at a price of 799 euros. The purchase of the PRO-III includes one year of AXA Family Protection coverage, a policy that covers the entire family unit and is stipulated with one of the leading players in the insurance market.