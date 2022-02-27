It comes to light MILLIONAIRE figure charged by Ángela Aguilar for giving a private CONCERT

At his young age of 18, Angela Aguilar has gained great popularity and is considered a promise of regional Mexican music, which is why many have been surprised by the millionaire number that cobra for giving a concert private

It should be remembered that Angela she has talent in her blood, as she is the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar, who are outstanding figures in regional Mexican music.

She began to release songs at the young age of nine and little by little she has positioned herself as one of the most popular singers today, because due to songs like “La Llorona”, “Tell me how you want” and “There where they see me ”, has managed to be nominated for various awards, where she has stolen the spotlight for her incredible voice and her spectacular dresses.

Due to this, he is consolidating more and more within Mexican music, which has earned him to tour with his family and also to appear at private parties, in which cobra millions of pesos.

This is the millionaire figure that Ángela Aguilar charges for giving a private concert

According to the YouTube channel Regional MX, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar cobra 5 million pesos for giving a private concert, millionaire figure that could be increased as he continues to consolidate as a singer, since his career is still short and it is expected that his presentations will be more quoted.

It is worth mentioning that it also came to light the amount that Angela Aguilar receive by concertwhich is much less than if it is at a party, since she only receives 1.5 million pesos, this is because she still could not fill arenas, but in her live performances she is on stage with her father and her brother Leonard.