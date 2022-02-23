It comes to light MILLIONAIRE figure that Nathanael Cano charges per concert

At his young age of 20, Nathanael Cano not only has he become one of the most popular singers, but also one of the richest, because now the millionaire figure what cobra by concert.

Due to his great fame, the Mexican interpreter has accumulated a great fortune that allows him to have an extravagant life full of luxuries, which he boasts on his social networks.

Nathanael is originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, and has earned the title as the king of the 21st century lying corridos, also known as “trap corridos”. This musical genre is made up of a mixture of hip-hop, trap, rap and other urban rhythms to traditional Mexican music. Thus, given its great popularity, it fills the places where it is presented, so cobra a millionaire figure by concert.

This is the millionaire figure that Nathanael Cano charges per concert

The singer himself has revealed on his social networks that his first check from the Association of Composers of the United States (ASCAP, for its acronym in English) was just 264 dollars, which is equivalent to about 5,280 pesos. However, he also confessed that his earnings are currently approximately half a million dollars, that is, he receives more than 10 million pesos.

Regarding his musical presentations, youtuber Kevin Vázquez brought to light that Nathanael Cano cobra one million 200 thousand pesos for concertwhich lasts an hour and a half, but can collect more if the show is at a party or private event.